Bitcoin Lost 5.42% to $20963.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1202.37 today or 5.42% to $20963.58

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 17, 2022 when it traded at $20938.20

--Largest percentage decrease since June 30, 2022 when it dropped 7.14%

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.85% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 14.29%

--Up 11.92% month-to-date

--Down 54.74% year-to-date

--Down 69.08% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 44.83% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2021), when it traded at $37999.77

--Down 69.08% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 18.26% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 20752.60; lowest intraday level since July 16, 2022 when it hit $20480.58

--Down 6.38% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 30, 2022 when it was down as much as 7.45%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

07-26-22 1730ET