Bitcoin Lost 5.68% to $53671.81 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/03/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Bitcoin is down $3232.69 today or 5.68% to $53671.81

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 5, 2021, when it traded at $51377.60

--Down four consecutive days, down 7.88% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 18, 2021, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 19, 2021, when it fell 9.3%

--Up 85.29% year-to-date

--Down 20.84% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 184.99% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 4, 2020), when it traded at $18832.76

--Down 20.84% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 196.43% from its 52-week low of $18105.91 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 52653.08; lowest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2021, when it hit $50476.10

--Down 7.47% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1738ET

