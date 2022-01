Bitcoin Lost 5.70% to $43657.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $2640.12 today or 5.70% to $43657.94

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 30, 2021, when it traded at $43432.06

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 28, 2021, when it dropped 6.69%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 35.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.79% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 6, 2021), when it traded at $35847.88

--Down 35.61% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.19% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 43521.56; lowest intraday level since Dec. 4, 2021, when it hit $42169.35

--Down 6.00% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 28, 2021, when it was down as much as 7.19%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1731ET