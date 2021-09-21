Log in
Bitcoin Lost 5.79% to $40971.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $2517.17 today or 5.79% to $40971.34

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 5, 2021, when it traded at $40908.48

--Down five of the past six days

--Down three consecutive days, down 14.66% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 15.75%

--Down 12.82% month-to-date

--Up 41.45% year-to-date

--Down 35.36% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 289.44% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 22, 2020), when it traded at $10520.50

--Down 35.36% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 301.07% from its 52-week low of $10215.54 on Sept. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 40390.79; lowest intraday level since Aug. 6, 2021, when it hit $39942.40

--Down 7.12% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1732ET

