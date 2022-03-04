Bitcoin Lost 6.45% to $39409.87 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $2717.26 today or 6.45% to $39409.87

--Largest percentage decrease since Feb. 17, 2022, when it dropped 7.67%

--Down two consecutive days, down 10.33% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 22, 2022, when it fell 14.33%

--Down 14.92% year-to-date

--Down 41.88% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 19.80% from 52 weeks ago (March 5, 2021), when it traded at $49138.40

--Down 41.88% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 31.96% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 39106.05

--Down 7.17% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it was down as much as 8.40%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

