Bitcoin Lost 7.14% to $18730.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1440.36 today or 7.14% to $18730.62
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 18, 2022 when it traded at $17726.51
--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 14.06%
--Down four consecutive days, down 12.43% over this period
--Longest losing streak since June 18, 2022 when it fell for 12 straight trading days
--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 19.4%
--Down 41.02% month-to-date
--Down 59.56% year-to-date
--Down 72.37% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 43.94% from 52 weeks ago (July 1, 2021), when it traded at $33410.78
--Down 72.37% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 5.66% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 18668.89; lowest intraday level since June 19, 2022 when it hit $17726.51
--Down 7.45% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 14.53%
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-30-22 1729ET