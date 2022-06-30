Bitcoin Lost 7.14% to $18730.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1440.36 today or 7.14% to $18730.62

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 18, 2022 when it traded at $17726.51

--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 14.06%

--Down four consecutive days, down 12.43% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 18, 2022 when it fell for 12 straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 19.4%

--Down 41.02% month-to-date

--Down 59.56% year-to-date

--Down 72.37% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.94% from 52 weeks ago (July 1, 2021), when it traded at $33410.78

--Down 72.37% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.66% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 18668.89; lowest intraday level since June 19, 2022 when it hit $17726.51

--Down 7.45% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 14.53%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

06-30-22 1729ET