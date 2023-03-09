Bitcoin is down $1761.42 today or 8.00% to $20244.38

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 13, 2023, when it traded at $19817.65

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 9, 2022, when it dropped 15.63%

--Down seven of the past eight days

--Down four consecutive days, down 9.95% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 28, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 12, 2022, when it fell 10.25%

--Down 12.58% month-to-date

--Up 22.33% year-to-date

--Down 70.14% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.49% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it traded at $39302.43

--Down 57.78% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.75% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 20124.99; lowest intraday level since Jan. 14, 2023, when it hit $19751.44

--Down 8.55% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 9, 2022, when it was down as much as 16.14%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1729ET