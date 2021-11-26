Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 8.04% to $54101.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/26/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $4732.42 today or 8.04% to $54101.34

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 8, 2021, when it traded at $53950.58

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 20, 2021, when it dropped 8.61%

--Down four of the past six days

--Down 11.26% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 86.77% year-to-date

--Down 20.21% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 217.56% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 27, 2020), when it traded at $17036.54

--Down 20.21% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 217.56% from its 52-week low of $17036.54 on Nov. 27, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 53577.43; lowest intraday level since Oct. 7, 2021, when it hit $53495.66

--Down 8.93% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 20, 2021, when it was down as much as 10.41%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1741ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pFed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate hikes in 2022
RE
05:50pDelta not revising South Africa flights amid variant concerns
RE
05:50pDelta air lines does not plan any changes to u.s. flights to south africa after white house announcement -statement
RE
05:49pDutch health authorities say likely dozens of covid-19 cases among passengers from south africa -statement
RE
05:48pTelecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
RE
05:42pDogecoin Lost 7.89% to $0.204 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEthereum Lost 9.37% to $4078.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Lost 8.04% to $54101.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pFed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate hikes in 2022
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.58% to 113.37 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fe..
2FTSE 100 suffers year's worst session on virus scare
3Analyst recommendations: Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner ..
4Analysis-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets
5DCA: Not always a good idea

HOT NEWS