Bitcoin Lost 8.04% to $54101.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $4732.42 today or 8.04% to $54101.34

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 8, 2021, when it traded at $53950.58

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 20, 2021, when it dropped 8.61%

--Down four of the past six days

--Down 11.26% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 86.77% year-to-date

--Down 20.21% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 217.56% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 27, 2020), when it traded at $17036.54

--Down 20.21% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 217.56% from its 52-week low of $17036.54 on Nov. 27, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 53577.43; lowest intraday level since Oct. 7, 2021, when it hit $53495.66

--Down 8.93% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 20, 2021, when it was down as much as 10.41%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1741ET