Bitcoin Lost 8.54% to $28314.54 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $2645.45 today or 8.54% to $28314.54

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 29, 2020, when it traded at $26870.01

--Down eight of the past nine days

--Down seven consecutive days, down 28.82% over this period

--Longest losing streak since March 1, 2020 when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending May 19, 2021 when it fell 29.61%

--Down 26.13% month-to-date

--Down 38.87% year-to-date

--Down 58.24% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.08% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it traded at $54539.90

--Down 58.24% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 28233.20; lowest intraday level since Dec. 31, 2020, when it hit $27989.46

--Down 8.81% at today's intraday low

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1730ET