Bitcoin Lost 8.61% to $43488.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $4099.43 today or 8.61% to $43488.51

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 6, 2021, when it traded at $42672.87

--Largest percentage decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it dropped 9.92%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 9.41% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 8, 2021, when it fell 11.12%

--Down 7.46% month-to-date

--Up 50.14% year-to-date

--Down 31.39% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 315.01% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2020), when it traded at $10478.91

--Down 31.39% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 325.71% from its 52-week low of $10215.54 on Sept. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 42636.40; lowest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2021, when it hit $42404.15

--Down 10.41% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Sept. 7, 2021, when it was down as much as 15.43%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1733ET

