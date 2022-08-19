Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 9.14% to $21277.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $2139.87 today or 9.14% to $21277.58


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 26, 2022 when it traded at $20963.58

--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 14.06%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down 10.61% month-to-date

--Down 54.07% year-to-date

--Down 68.62% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.27% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 20, 2021), when it traded at $48652.94

--Down 68.62% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.03% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 21188.92; lowest intraday level since July 27, 2022 when it hit $20833.74

--Down 9.52% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 14.53%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.21% 22988.5 End-of-day quote.-45.31%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.61% 23196 End-of-day quote.-51.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pBlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.25% This Week to 99.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 2.13% to $1.0040 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 2.53% to $1.1831 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 2.60% to 136.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUtah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 10.87% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 10.07% to $1687.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 9.14% to $21277.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pChina's farmers struggle to save crops as heatwave, drought drag on
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..
4UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
5Axsome Therapeutics : Auvelity FDA Approval Investor Webcast - Slides

HOT NEWS