Bitcoin Lost 9.14% to $21277.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $2139.87 today or 9.14% to $21277.58

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 26, 2022 when it traded at $20963.58

--Largest percentage decrease since June 18, 2022 when it dropped 14.06%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down 10.61% month-to-date

--Down 54.07% year-to-date

--Down 68.62% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.27% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 20, 2021), when it traded at $48652.94

--Down 68.62% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.03% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 21188.92; lowest intraday level since July 27, 2022 when it hit $20833.74

--Down 9.52% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 18, 2022 when it was down as much as 14.53%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1729ET