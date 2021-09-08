Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

09/08/2021 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal tender

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street.

The coin last traded at $46,560, having endured wild trade the day before in which it hit a near four-month high of $52,956 before plunging 11.1%, its largest fall since June 2.

Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact.

"I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

At one point on Tuesday, the digital currency fell as much as 18.6%, wiping out more than $180 billion from the market.

It was a historical day for bitcoin as El Salvador's experiment of making it legal tender got off to a bumpy start.

Technological glitches hampered its use while street protests by mistrustful citizens broke out in the Central American country.

As bitcoin wobbled, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said his government purchased an additional 150 bitcoins on Tuesday, worth around $7 million.

"That has underscored the difficulty in trying to protect the value of bitcoin as its own currency," said Nana Otsuki, chief economist at Monex Securities. "The buying didn't seem to be effective in halting its fall."

Amid the trading frenzy, major U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global Inc, Kraken and Gemini struggled with delays in some transactions. All of them said their systems have since been restored.

Separately, the U.S. securities regulator has threatened to sue Coinbase Global if the crypto exchange proceeds with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending crypto assets.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -3.50% 38288.69 Real-time Quote.87.92%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -3.61% 45278.95 Real-time Quote.82.18%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -4.18% 266.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51aChina's 'quant' funds curb growth as regulator flags risks
RE
02:49aBattle for Britain's Morrisons heads to auction
RE
02:48aBitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador
RE
02:45aByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 billion - The Information
RE
02:45aHalfords says supply chain disruption affecting bike business
RE
02:43aChina will maintain prudent monetary policy, says central bank official
RE
02:42aIndonesia FX settlement deals to cut 2021 dollar demand by $2 bln -c.bank
RE
02:41aAsian shares fall on growth anxiety, dollar holds gains
RE
02:40aChina bans coal trading firm from publishing daily price indexes
RE
02:37aChina-U.S. climate cooperation inseparable from wider trade issues - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day
2Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
3Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Power to Participate in Upcoming ASEAN En..
4Japan's PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, announces $1.8 billion IPO
5PayPal heats up buy now, pay later race with $2.7 billion Japan deal

HOT NEWS