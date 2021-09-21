Log in
Bitcoin.com Exchange Rebrands to FMFW.io; Announces September 30th Listing of Crown Sovereign

09/21/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - This morning, Bitcoin.com Exchange announced that the Crown Sovereign (CSOV) will be the first listing on its rebranded platform, FMFW.io, on September 30th. The news of CSOV's listing follows Monday's announcement that Bitcoin.com Exchange will be rebranding to FMFW.io on September 29th.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Crown Sterling's quantum-resistant cryptocurrency, the Crown Sovereign, will be listed on FMFW.io, Bitcoin.com Exchange's rebranded name, on September 30th.
  • Bitcoin.com Exchange will be rebranding to FMFW.io on September 29th.
  • The Crown Sovereign will be the first listing on FMFW, an acronym for "Free the Money, Free the World."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/97180_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Crown Sterling:

Crown Sterling delivers next generation software-based, AI-driven cryptography in the form of random number generators and encryption products. From irrational numbers that modernize existing cryptography, to leading-edge encryption products and developer tools, Crown Sterling is changing the face of digital security with its non-integer-based algorithms that leverage time, AI and irrational numbers. Crown Sterling's Mission: Personal Data Sovereignty.

For more information, please visit Crown Sterling online at www.crownsterling.io.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

Contacts:
Christine Lenzo
+1 (917) 428-8923
Info@kmslmedia.com

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97180


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS