Bitcoin dips below $20,000

08/27/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close.

It is down 58.7% from the year's high of $48,234 hit on March 28.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, meanwhile dipped 2.76 % to $1,467.2, losing $41.60 from its previous close.

Bitcoin's fall comes after a weak day on Friday for the currency, which fell as Wall Street slumped with all three benchmarks ending more than 3% lower.

The weakness in risk assets came after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell cautioned against expecting a swift end to its rate tightening. The Fed's actions on interest rates has caused some investors to forecast more pain for equities.

Bitcoin was last below $20,000 in mid-July.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -6.01% 20335.2 End-of-day quote.-51.62%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -6.12% 20246.6 End-of-day quote.-57.59%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -5.23% 0.07451 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -10.93% 1515.17 End-of-day quote.-54.31%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -11.78% 1496.11 End-of-day quote.-60.28%
HOT NEWS