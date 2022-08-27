Bitcoin dips below $20,000

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday,
continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its
year high.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known
cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down
$298 from its previous close.
It is down 58.7% from the year's high of $48,234 hit on
March 28.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain
network, meanwhile dipped 2.76 % to $1,467.2, losing $41.60 from
its previous close.
Bitcoin's fall comes after a weak day on Friday for the
currency, which fell as Wall Street slumped with all three
benchmarks ending more than 3% lower.
The weakness in risk assets came after Federal Reserve Chief
Jerome Powell cautioned against expecting a swift end to its
rate tightening. The Fed's actions on interest rates has caused
some investors to forecast more pain for equities.
Bitcoin was last below $20,000 in mid-July.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)