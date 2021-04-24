Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270

April 24 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 1.77% to $50,269.9 on
Saturday, losing $906.75 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency,
is down 22.5% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain
network, dropped/dipped 4.91 % to $2,253.41 on Saturday, losing
$116.36 from its previous close.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on
Friday amid fears that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise
capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.
But while social media lit up with posts about the plan
hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining
about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely
to be temporary.
There has been growing retail and institutional investor
acceptance of digital currencies as a legitimate asset class.
That has coincided with a surge in online trading in stocks and
crypto by retail investors, stuck at home with extra cash
because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)