April 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, dropped 7.7% to $55,408.08 on Sunday, losing $4,624.21 from its previous close.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell 6.53 % to $2,165.91 on Sunday, losing $151.2 from its previous close. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)