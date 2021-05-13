Log in
Bitcoin focused Watchdog Capital Announces Extensive Regulatory Approvals for Securities Brokerage

05/13/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchdog Capital, an SEC registered broker-dealer announced that the firm is now approved for several general securities business lines. Watchdog Capital's most recent FINRA approval is the culmination of a two-year effort involving extensive planning and multiple reviews by United States securities regulators.

As a general securities broker/dealer, Watchdog Capital will now be able to offer customers a full range of securities services such as stock trading for public equities. The firm will also offer services such as trading for ETFs, mutual funds, CDs as well as investment advisory services. The firm can also offer private placements of securities under Reg A, Reg A+, Reg D & Regulation Crowdfunding and special secondary market transactions for securities which are not publicly traded.  Watchdog is now building the customer interface and back-office support systems and will open these services to public beta users later this year.

"This approval vastly increases our capabilities and ability to serve customers in a changing world", said Bruce Fenton, Managing Director of Watchdog Capital. "We are now able to offer full trading and brokerage services, giving us the ability to compete with the largest banks and brokerages." The firm's first major offering will be a high-end boutique securities and advisory service for Bitcoin focused investors.

Watchdog Capital describes itself as a regulated securities brokerage for the Bitcoin era. The firm is focused on the convergence of traditional finance and the latest in fintech. "At Watchdog Capital we believe Bitcoin is money", said Michael O'Connell, Managing Director of Watchdog Capital. "We seek to support securities and other assets in a changing digital world."

Watchdog Capital is registered with the US SEC and is currently licensed in all fifty states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands for general securities, investment banking and secondary offerings. 

Interested joint venture partners, registered representatives and prospective customers can contact the firm or sign up for a pre-release beta invitation waiting list for once services are live.

Email contact: info@watchdogcapital.com

http://watchdogcapital.com/

Securities and investment banking services offered through Watchdog Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA/SIPC member.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-focused-watchdog-capital-announces-extensive-regulatory-approvals-for-securities-brokerage-301291306.html

SOURCE Watchdog Capital


© PRNewswire 2021
