Bitcoin hits $60,000 in record high

03/13/2021 | 06:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday crossed a record high of $60,000.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.80% 47847.58 Real-time Quote.102.79%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.90% 57320.97 Real-time Quote.98.41%
