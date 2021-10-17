Bitcoin hovers near 6-month high on ETF hopes, inflation worries

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hovered near a six-month
high early on Monday on hopes that U.S. regulators would soon
allow cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) to trade, while
global inflation worries also provided some support.
Bitcoin last stood at $62,359, near Friday's
six-month high of $62,944 and not far from its all-time high of
$64,895 hit in April.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to
allow the first American bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading
this week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, a move likely to
lead to wider investment in digital assets.
Cryptocurrency players expect the approval of the first U.S.
bitcoin ETF to trigger an influx of money from institutional
players who cannot invest in digital coins at the moment.
Rising inflation worries also increased appetite for
bitcoin, which is in limited supply, in contrast to the ample
amount of currencies issued by central banks in recent years as
monetary authorities printed money to stimulate their economies.
But some analysts noted that, after the recent rally,
investors may sell bitcoin on the ETF news.
"The news of a suite of futures-tracking ETFs is not new to
those following the space closely, and to many this is a step
forward but not the game-changer that some are sensing," said
Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Melbourne,
Australia.
"We’ve been excited by a spot ETF before, and this may need
more work on the regulation front."
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in
Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)