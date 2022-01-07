Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin hovers near more than 3-month lows after U.S. payrolls

01/07/2022 | 09:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin slumped as much as 5% on Friday to its lowest since late September, amid a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies driven by concerns about tighter U.S. monetary policy.

Bitcoin was last down more than 3% at $41,704 after touching $40,938, its lowest since Sept. 29, as a mixed bag of U.S. payrolls data fuelled some bargain buying.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has lost over 40% since hitting a record high of $69,000 in November and the volatility that has plagued it since its birth 13 years ago remains stubbornly present.

The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply this week following the shutdown of Kazakhstan's internet as an uprising hit the country's fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry.

Bitcoin has also been under pressure after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, released on Wednesday, appeared to lean toward more aggressive policy action, sapping investor appetite for riskier assets.

"We are seeing broad risk-off sentiment across all markets currently as inflationary concerns and rate hikes appear to be at the forefront of speculators' minds," said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds.

"Liquidity in BTC has been quite thin on both sides and there is risk of a retreat back to the mid-30's on the short term."

Ether, the second largest token by market cap, fell as much as 8.6% to $3,114, its lowest since Oct. 1. It was last trading down more than 6% at $3,200.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

By Tom Wilson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -3.10% 37019 Real-time Quote.-6.37%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.78% 41951 Real-time Quote.-7.02%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -5.90% 3213.28152 Real-time Quote.-7.49%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.13% 6251.24 Real-time Quote.-1.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aKarachi launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for women
RE
09:48aFleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands camp along Thai border river
RE
09:44aWall Street opens flat after soft jobs data
RE
09:43aBitcoin hovers near more than 3-month lows after U.S. payrolls
RE
09:40aCanada Adds 54,700 Jobs in December -- Update
DJ
09:38aWEEKLY LINKS JANUARY 7 : doing metaketas, Kenyan mobile loans, advice on applying for funding, continuous DiD, and more…
PU
09:37aToronto index opens lower as oil, U.S. jobs data weigh
RE
09:36aWall Street opens flat after soft jobs data
RE
09:36aWall Street set for weaker start after mixed payrolls data
RE
09:33aWall Street set for weaker start after mixed payrolls data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. employment growth misses expectations; unemployment rate falls to ..

HOT NEWS