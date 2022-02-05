Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high

02/05/2022 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin

(Reuters) -Bitcoin hit its highest in two weeks on Saturday, extending the previous session's strong gains as cryptocurrencies basked in a recovery in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency hit $41,983, taking gains from Thursday's lows to nearly 16%, and marking a 27% rise from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, scaled the $3,000 level for the first time since Jan. 21.

Friday's 11%-plus was the biggest single-day gain for bitcoin since mid-June, and the first major bounce after weeks of being roiled, along with technology and growth stocks, by fears of faster-than-expected Fed rate hikes to curb a surge in inflation.

It came alongside a rally in U.S. stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq ending the week with gains despite the heavy volatility from earnings, including Amazon's robust growth and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's disappointing results.

Those synchronised moves showed how bitcoin has become far more of a mainstream asset, jolted by swings in risk-appetite.

"The current panic and volatility surrounding bitcoin is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of it as an asset class," said Ed Hindi, chief investment officer of Swiss-based cryptocurrency hedgefund Tyr Capital.

"When valuations on the Nasdaq fall, misguided institutional investors start liquidating bitcoin positions en-masse as if it were a tech stock."

The recovery in stocks boosted other listed crypto assets on Friday, with miner Riot Blockchain getting a bump after declaring bitcoin production more than doubled in January from a year earlier.

Marathon Digital Holdings rallied after reporting bitcoin production increased, as did crypto exchange Coinbase Global, which rose more than 7%.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Additional reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.48% 36311.96 Real-time Quote.-20.60%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.35% 41549.46 Real-time Quote.-20.16%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.67% 0.072645 Real-time Quote.-9.32%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.98% 2635.92 Real-time Quote.-27.96%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 0.94% 3017.71 Real-time Quote.-27.62%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. 10.84% 23.51 Delayed Quote.-28.45%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.28% 237.09 Delayed Quote.-29.51%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. 12.04% 16.57 Delayed Quote.-25.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aXi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -U.S. official
RE
01:17aNew Zealand reports record 243 new COVID cases
RE
01:10aBitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
RE
12:48aMalaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital
RE
02/04Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan - EMSC
RE
02/04MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Legalisation for MSP
PU
02/04Australia Deputy PM apologises for calling PM Morrison 'hypocrite and liar'
RE
02/04Australia Deputy PM apologises for calling PM Morrison 'hypocrite and liar'
RE
02/04Want North Korea breakthrough? China tells U.S. to show flexibility
RE
02/04Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S. lawyer's fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
3Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
4Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..
5Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S...

HOT NEWS