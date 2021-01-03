Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

01/03/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph

(Reuters) - Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record-smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as $33,099 on Saturday, with almost all other markets closed over the first weekend in 2021. It was last up about 12% at $32,883.

Bitcoin advanced more than 300% in 2020, and with the latest leg higher has added more than 50% since crossing $20,000 just two weeks ago.

The blockchain currency has only been around for a decade or so, and in 2020 it has seen demand grow from larger U.S. investors, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.

Investors said limited supply of bitcoin - produced by so-called "mining" computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles - has helped power upward moves over recent days.

Some also saw it as a safe-haven play during the COVID-19 pandemic, akin to gold.

"It's very likely that the asset will eventually pass $100,000 per coin," Sergey Nazarov, cofounder of Chainlink, a global blockchain project, wrote in an email on Saturday. "People have been steadily losing faith in their government currencies for years, and the monetary policies resulting from the economic impact of the coronavirus have only accelerated this decline."

It trades on numerous exchanges, the largest of which is Coinbase, which is itself preparing to go public to become the first major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to list on Wall Street.

Multiple competitor cryptocurrencies use similar blockchain, or electronic ledger, technology. Ethereum, the second biggest, gained 465% in 2020 and was up almost 7% on Saturday.

(The story corrects paragraph 8 to clarify reference to Coinbase listing.)

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Diane Craft and Andrea Ricci)

By Alden Bentley


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 1.67% 24000.855 Real-time Quote.1.67%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN -2.26% 0.02489 Real-time Quote.-2.26%
ETHEREUM - EURO -0.68% 597.185 Real-time Quote.-0.68%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.59% 731.17 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets with the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Palestine
PU
08:15aManufacturers Want Biden to Boost 'Buy American' Practices
DJ
08:10aBitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
RE
07:18aLibyans start using new exchange rate
RE
06:00aU.S. cities, left behind in COVID-19 aid, look for lifeline in Biden era
RE
05:45aEconomists Expect Tough Sledding in Winter, Then a Rebound
DJ
05:31aPM Johnson says he will carry on as British leader after Brexit
RE
05:22aFrench media group Lagardere gets 465 mln euro state guaranteed loan
RE
05:13aEgypt's Suez Canal revenues dip to $5.61 bln in 2020- canal authority
RE
05:13aEgypt earned $5.61 billion from suez canal in 2020 - canal authority
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors bullish on stocks, hoping for a brighter 2021
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation - CEO
4SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : Explainer-Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ