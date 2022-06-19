Bitcoin recovers, climbs 7.6% to pass $20,400

June 19 (Reuters) - Bitcoin on Sunday rose around
7.6% to $20,404 from its previous close, signaling a recovery
from a sharp drop on Saturday.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency,
is now up 16.7% from this year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18,
when it tumbled on investor worries about growing troubles in
the crypto industry and amid a general pull-back from riskier
assets.
Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at
National Alliance Securities, on Sunday said the rise in Bitcoin
was likely the result of retail investors buying up the digital
currency over the weekend, when few professional traders are
working.
"Some buyers think now is a good time to get in because
Bitcoin got down to a level which shows some near-term
attractiveness," Brenner said. He added that Bitcoin and other
digital currencies remained extremely volatile.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain
network, on Sunday rose more than 13% to $1,131 from its
previous close on Saturday, which at $993 marked Ether's lowest
price since the beginning of this year.
The sell-off in the crypto market has coincided with an
equities slide, as U.S. stocks suffered their biggest weekly
percentage decline in two years on fears of rising interest
rates and the growing likelihood of a recession.
Brenner said digital currencies were not a good investment
at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens the supply of
dollars by ending expansive monetary policy.
"As long as the dollar continues to show strength, digital
currencies is not where you want to be," Brenner said.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in
Austin, Texas
Editing by Nick Zieminski)