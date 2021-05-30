Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 31.4% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 8.25 % to $2,467.58 on Sunday, adding $187.99 to its previous close.

Bitcoin has been less volatile in the past week but is down by 32% this month, weighed by growing regulatory pressures on the sector.

It is currently trading at levels last seen in January and at roughly half its peak value.

