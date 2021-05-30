Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448

05/30/2021 | 09:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.24% to $36,447.68 at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,815.60 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 31.4% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 8.25 % to $2,467.58 on Sunday, adding $187.99 to its previous close.

Bitcoin has been less volatile in the past week but is down by 32% this month, weighed by growing regulatory pressures on the sector.

It is currently trading at levels last seen in January and at roughly half its peak value.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 3.89% 29250.72 Real-time Quote.24.24%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 4.07% 35600.76 Real-time Quote.23.67%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 3.21% 1960.75 Real-time Quote.231.42%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN -0.68% 0.06695 Real-time Quote.167.03%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 3.33% 2384.76 Real-time Quote.230.04%
