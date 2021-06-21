Bitcoin sees 6th straight week of outflows -CoinShares

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin investment products
and funds posted their sixth consecutive week of outflows,
according to data on Monday from digital asset manager
CoinShares as a crackdown in China spooked investors.
Last week, bitcoin outflows totaled $89 million. For the
year, bitcoin outflows hit $487 million, or 1.6% of assets under
management, data showed.
The crypto sector as a whole saw a third consecutive week of
outflows amounting to $79 million last week in what is now the
longest bear run in outflows since February 2018, CoinShares
said. For the month of June, net outflows hit $210.5 million.
"Bitcoin's six-week run of outflows has been driven by the
combination of environmental concerns and an increasingly
antagonistic regulatory environment in China," said Matt Weller,
global head of market research at Forex.com
"With these themes still in effect and prices subdued, it
may be a while before we start to see another period of
sustained fund inflows," he added.
Bitcoin on Monday hit a two-week low of $31,700,
undermined by China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining.
Authorities in the southwest province of Sichuan ordered
cryptocurrency mining projects closed in the major mining
center.
Bitcoin has lost over 20% in the last six days and is down
by half from its April peak of almost $65,000.
Ether, the token used for the Ethereum blockchain, saw minor
outflows of $1.9 million last week, after posting outflows of
$14.6 million the previous week. As a percentage of assets under
management, the ether outflows represented just 0.14%, data
showed, implying that most of the negative sentiment has been
focused on bitcoin.
Weekly trading volumes in ether investment products have
fallen dramatically, down 80% since the May highs.
Blockchain data provider Glassnode said on-chain activity
across the board is remarkably low across bitcoin and ethereum
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)