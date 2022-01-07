Bitcoin slips ahead of hunt for rate clues in U.S. payrolls

* Bitcoin hits lowest level since September
* Crude oil prices forge ahead
* Stocks steady ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls at 1330 GMT
* Goldman Sachs expects above consensus rise in payrolls
* Gold set for biggest weekly fall since November
* Euro zone inflation data due at 1000 GMT
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Global shares largely held their
ground on Friday after nerves steadied on Wall Street while
investors waited to see if U.S. payroll numbers alters the pace
of interest rate hikes expected from the Federal Reserve this
year.
Oil was headed for its best weekly gains since mid-December,
fuelled by supply worries amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan,
where an Internet shutdown hitting global computing power of the
bitcoin network helped to send the cryptocurrency
tumbling to its lowest level since September.
The MSCI All Country stock index was flat at
744.71 points, also down 2% from a record high on Tuesday.
In Europe, the STOXX index was off 0.5% at 485
points, down 2% from its record high on Tuesday. Key euro zone
inflation data was due at 1000 GMT.
The stellar start to 2022 went into reverse on Wednesday
after minutes from the Fed's December meeting signalled the
central bank may have to raise interest rates sooner than
expected.
Some Fed policymakers also want to shrink the central bank's
$8 trillion-plus balance sheet as well as raise rates, the
minutes showed.
Wall Street steadied by Thursday evening, though analysts at
ING bank said the minutes were still reverberating across
markets, driving bond yields higher, hitting growth stocks and
keeping the dollar reasonably well-supported.
"We have non-farm payrolls today and will that have an
effect on rate hike expectations? I don't think it will", said
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "The Fed is
on a course to start gradual, incremental rate increases and the
key question will be how many the markets will allow them to get
away with and a lot of that will be down to guidance."
Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 400,000 jobs last
month after rising 210,000 in November, according to a Reuters
survey of economists.
Goldman Sachs said its expects an above consensus rise of
500,000.
S&P 500 e-mini stock futures were slightly weaker.
CRUDE RALLIES, BITCOIN SLUMPS
Asian shares mostly rose on Friday, snapping two days of
losses.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 0.7%, boosted by gains in Australia
where the local benchmark climbed 1.3%, led by bank
stocks. Japan's Nikkei was little changed.
China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on hopes that
Beijing will roll out more support measures to prioritise
economic stability.
An index of Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks
jumped 4.6% on media reports that Chinese policymakers
plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets
when assessing debt ratio compliance.
Investors are likely adjusting to "attractive, cheaper"
Asian stocks as the year kicks off, said Jim McCafferty, joint
head of APAC equity research at Nomura.
"With rates about to go up, from a global risk
diversification point of view, investors are likely moving their
money from U.S. markets into Asian markets, specifically China
because it's increasingly independent of what the U.S. does," he
said.
U.S. Treasury yields paused for breath, having risen sharply
this week after the Fed minutes.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was last at 1.7249% having reached 1.7530% overnight, its
highest since April 2021 and up sharply from its 2021 close of
1.5118%.
The dollar was set to notch broad weekly gains, hitting a
five-year peak on the yen at 116.35 on Tuesday,
hovering around 115.87 on Friday.
Oil prices rallied, which some analysts linked to news that
Russian paratroopers had arrived to quell unrest in Kazakhstan,
though production in the OPEC+ producer country remains largely
unaffected so far.
Brent crude futures rose 0.48% to $82.38 a barrel,
and U.S. crude rose 0.5% to $79.83.
Spot gold stood at $1,789 an ounce after touching a
two-week low of $1,788.25 on Thursday, as rising U.S. Treasury
yields hurt demand for the non-interest bearing metal.
Bitcoin dropped 2.3% to around $42,095 after
hitting its lowest since late September as the hawkish Fed
minutes also sapped appetite for riskier appetites.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor in Singapore, Stella Qiu in
Beijing and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell,
Edwina Gibbs, Elaine Hardcastle)