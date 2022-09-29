Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin-sterling volumes spike to record high as British currency flounders

09/29/2022 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Trading volumes between the British pound and the cryptocurrency bitcoin spiked to a record high after sterling dropped on Monday, according to market data firm Kaiko Research, in what analysts said was likely a rush by investors to dump their sterling for the digital asset or profit from arbitrage.

The pound fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday, having plunged the previous Friday after the UK government announced unfunded tax cuts.

The volume of transactions in the bitcoin-sterling trading pair across eight major exchanges globally spiked to a record high of 846 million pounds ($920 million) on Monday, according to Kaiko Research, compared with an average of around 54.1 million pounds a day so far in 2022.

The surge was likely due to traders swapping sterling for bitcoin, said James Butterfill, head of research at crypto firm CoinShares.

"There is a high correlation to bitcoin volume growth and political/monetary instability," he said.

Butterfill said spikes have previously occurred in other currencies' crypto trading volumes, such as the Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia, but that he had never seen such big moves in the bitcoin-sterling pair's volume.

Conor Ryder, research analyst at Kaiko, said the data suggests cryptocurrency markets reacted to the volatility in fiat currencies. When sterling crashed on Sept. 26, "opportunistic investors rushed to crypto exchanges offering BTC-GBP to try and profit via arbitrage from any mispricing of bitcoin across the major fiat currencies," he said in emailed comments.

Crypto exchange Bitfinex said it saw a "significant spike" in volume and trading activity for the bitcoin-sterling pair on Monday, which Bitfinex analysts said "underlined the potential of the biggest cryptocurrency to benefit from an apparent fragility in fiat currencies."

To be sure, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and the price of bitcoin has fallen sharply so far in 2022 as rising interest rates prompted investors to ditch riskier assets.

Versus the dollar, bitcoin is down around 58% so far this year, while the British pound is down 20%.

Bitcoin was trading around $19,515 on Wednesday and at 17,940 versus the British pound. The cryptocurrency hit a two-week high against the British pound on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9195 pound)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Michelle Price and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.07% 0.60017 Delayed Quote.12.03%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.50% 19993.5 End-of-day quote.-52.43%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.74% 19412.7 End-of-day quote.-59.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.07997 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.677658 Delayed Quote.15.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.7313 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.89641 Delayed Quote.6.34%
EURO / UKRAINE HRYVNIA (EUR/UAH) -0.32% 35.421959 Delayed Quote.13.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 0.96822 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.12% 0.011324 Delayed Quote.15.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.35% 0.01224 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.47% 0.56893 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
UKRAINE HRYVNIA / EURO (UAH/EUR) 0.33% 0.02823 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.34% 0.925934 Delayed Quote.25.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aINDIA STOCKS-Metals, energy lift Indian shares higher; cenbank actions eyed
RE
01:26aChina's yuan bounces from 14-year low after PBOC verbal warning
RE
01:10aChina, HK stocks rebound as yuan slide pauses
RE
01:09aHurricane Ian floods Florida's downtown Cape Coral
RE
01:09aAnalysis-Goodbye, TINA: higher yields muddy outlook for struggling U.S. stocks
RE
01:08aJapan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 utilities
RE
01:08aVEGOILS-Palm recovers after five days on stronger soyoil, export data optimism
RE
01:08aChallenging 'orthodoxy,' Kwarteng clings on after UK market rout
RE
01:03aS.Korea Sept exports set for slowest growth in two years - Reuters poll
RE
01:02aMarketmind: Gilty party
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
4HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group continues to see steady ..
5Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID ..

HOT NEWS