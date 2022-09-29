Bitcoin-sterling volumes spike to record high as British currency flounders

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Trading volumes between the
British pound and the cryptocurrency bitcoin spiked to a record
high after sterling dropped on Monday, according to market data
firm Kaiko Research, in what analysts said was likely a rush by
investors to dump their sterling for the digital asset or profit
from arbitrage.
The pound fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday,
having plunged the previous Friday after the UK government
announced unfunded tax cuts.
The volume of transactions in the bitcoin-sterling trading
pair across eight major exchanges globally spiked to a record
high of 846 million pounds ($920 million) on Monday, according
to Kaiko Research, compared with an average of around 54.1
million pounds a day so far in 2022.
The surge was likely due to traders swapping sterling for
bitcoin, said James Butterfill, head of research at crypto firm
CoinShares.
"There is a high correlation to bitcoin volume growth and
political/monetary instability," he said.
Butterfill said spikes have previously occurred in other
currencies' crypto trading volumes, such as the Russian ruble
and Ukrainian hryvnia, but that he had never seen such big moves
in the bitcoin-sterling pair's volume.
Conor Ryder, research analyst at Kaiko, said the data
suggests cryptocurrency markets reacted to the volatility in
fiat currencies. When sterling crashed on Sept. 26,
"opportunistic investors rushed to crypto exchanges offering
BTC-GBP to try and profit via arbitrage from any mispricing of
bitcoin across the major fiat currencies," he said in emailed
comments.
Crypto exchange Bitfinex said it saw a "significant spike"
in volume and trading activity for the bitcoin-sterling pair on
Monday, which Bitfinex analysts said "underlined the potential
of the biggest cryptocurrency to benefit from an apparent
fragility in fiat currencies."
To be sure, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and the
price of bitcoin has fallen sharply so far in 2022 as rising
interest rates prompted investors to ditch riskier assets.
Versus the dollar, bitcoin is down around 58% so far this
year, while the British pound is down 20%.
Bitcoin was trading around $19,515 on Wednesday
and at 17,940 versus the British pound. The
cryptocurrency hit a two-week high against the British pound on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9195 pound)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Michelle Price and
Jonathan Oatis)