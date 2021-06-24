Bitcoin to become legal tender in El Salvador on Sept 7

SAN SALVADOR, June 24 (Reuters) - El Salvador's President
Nayib Bukele said in a national address on Thursday that a
recently passed law making bitcoin legal tender will take effect
on Sept. 7, noting that its use will be optional.
El Salvador's Congress already approved Bukele's proposal to
embrace the cryptocurrency, making El Salvador the first country
in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
"The use of bitcoin will be optional, nobody will receive
bitcoin if they don't want it... If someone receives a payment
in bitcoin they can choose to automatically receive it in
dollars," said Bukele.
Salaries and pensions will continue to be paid in U.S.
dollars, said Bukele, without specifying if that included
salaries paid to state workers and private sector employees.
Earlier in the day Athena Bitcoin said it plans to invest
over $1 million to install some 1,500 cryptocurrency ATMs in El
Salvador, especially where residents receive remittances from
abroad.
According to Athena Bitcoin's website, the ATMs can be used
to buy bitcoins or sell them for cash.
"One of the reasons we passed the bitcoin law is precisely
to help people who send remittances," said Bukele, adding the
high costs of commissions traditionally associated with sending
money home would be eliminated by using the cryptocurrency.
El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back from workers
abroad. World Bank data showed remittances to the country made
up nearly $6 billion or around a fifth of gross domestic product
(GDP) in 2019, one of the highest ratios in the world.
Less than 1% of the volume of global cross-border
remittances are currently in cryptocurrency, according to
Kenneth Suchoski, U.S payments and fintech analyst at Autonomous
Research. But in the future crypto is expected to account for a
larger slice of the more than $500 billion in global annual
remittances.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Writing by
Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)