Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.6% from the year's high of $69,000 on Nov. 10.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.81% to $4,208.68 on Friday, losing $307.35 from its previous close.

