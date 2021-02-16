Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin within a whisker of $50,000

02/16/2021 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a new record high $60 shy of $50,000 on Tuesday, extending a sharp rally that has been mostly fuelled by big investors beginning to take digital assets seriously.

The first and most famous cryptocurrency, bitcoin hit $49,938 and has gained roughly 70% this year, most of that after electric carmaker Tesla said it bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin and would accept the currency as payment.

Tesla's move was the latest in a string of large investments that have vaulted bitcoin from the fringes of finance to company balance sheets and Wall Street dealing desks, as U.S. firms and traditional money managers have started to buy a lot of it.

The soaring cryptocurrency, which was near worthless a decade ago when software developer Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 bitcoins for two pizzas, surpassed $20,000 only in mid-December, but has so far struggled to crack $50,000 after a few attempts.

"Bitcoin has been range bound for the past four or five days, suggesting either stalling momentum or a consolidation period," said Justin d'Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex in Hong Kong.

"We believe in the latter," he said, since strong recent demand has been drawing down bitcoin's finite supply.

Bitcoin last traded just short of its new record at $49,045 while rival cryptocurrency ethereum also held near its own record top of $1,879 made last week.

Besides Tesla, bitcoin has drawn unprecedented flows from big and small investors in recent months and posted new milestones on the path to greater takeup as a mode of exchange.

The cryptocurrency was created by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity is unknown and is based on blockchain technology which acts like public ledger of transactions. It began circulating in 2009, mostly among speculators - something which is beginning to change.

Business software firm MicroStrategy made the first of several multimillion-dollar bitcoin purchases in August and a number of Wall Street fund managers, such as billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, now sound positive on the asset.

PayPal is allowing customers to use bitcoin at its merchants and Mastercard preparing to do likewise, moves which bring both opportunity and risk.

"The more mainstream the digital currency becomes, the more we should expect regulators to pay attention," said Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Alun John in Hong Kong and Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED -0.55% 341 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.68% 298.37 Delayed Quote.27.40%
TESLA, INC. 0.55% 816.12 Delayed Quote.15.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/15Going all-in? Investors' cash levels dip to 2013 pre-taper-tantrum levels
RE
02/15South African Airways gets $346 million from government to pay laid-off workers - statement
RE
02/15Poland's balance of payments in December 2020
PU
02/15EURO MONEY MARKET STATISTICS : Eighth maintenance period 2020
PU
02/15Sterling hits fresh highs vs dollar and euro
RE
02/15EUROPE POWER-Rising wind power, falling demand weighs on spot prices
RE
02/15Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela on occasion of Chinese New Year celebration and encouragement of tourist guides on their training programme in Mandarin language
PU
02/15SVERIGES RIKSBANK : Can digital central bank currencies function as cash?
PU
02/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism
RE
02/15COVID recovery trade buoys shares, ignites commodities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era
3GLENCORE PLC : GLENCORE : reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops, trading earnings jump
4Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard
5DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C. : DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Full Year 2020 Group Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ