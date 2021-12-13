Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitdefender Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement to SEC for Proposed U.S. Listing

12/13/2021 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender Holding B.V., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the proposed initial public offering of its securities in the United States. The timing, size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is subject to SEC and other regulatory review processes, as well as market and other conditions.

Bitdefender Logo

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contacts

Sarah Schulz
Vice President, Global Communications, Bitdefender
sschulz@bitdefender.com

Chris Mammone
Blueshirt IR for Bitdefender
cmammone@blueshirtgroup.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitdefender-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-to-sec-for-proposed-us-listing-301443416.html

SOURCE Bitdefender


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pIndianapolis Law Firm Provides Toys and Books to Families Affected by Domestic Violence
GL
02:48pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:47pBristol-Myers Squibb on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pPermian oil output forecast to hit record high in January -EIA
RE
02:46pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
02:46pOCEAN WILSONS : Institutional Presentation - December 2021
PU
02:46pENTERPRISE SEARCH SOFTWARE : What It Is And How To Use It
PU
02:46pYescarta® ZUMA-12 Study Demonstrates 78% Complete Response Rate as Part of First-Line Treatment in Newly Diagnosed High-Risk Large B-Cell Lymphoma
BU
02:45pAir New Zealand to get further $338 mln under government support package
RE
02:45pNovartis announces T-Charge(TM), next-generation CAR-T platform with first-in-human data at ASH 2021
DJ
Latest news "Companies"