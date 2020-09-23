Bitfocus : partners with the City of Long Beach in the overhaul of local homeless data system

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homeless Services Division of the City of Long Beach California announced today that it signed on with Bitfocus to replace the data system supporting the efforts of over 150 staff and volunteers representing nearly 50 housing and service providers working to end homelessness across the city and region.

Long Beach chose the Clarity Human Services application developed by Bitfocus as the continuum's new Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) software after a comprehensive, community-led evaluation. HMIS is used to coordinate the housing and services provided to homeless individuals, families, and persons at risk of homelessness across Long Beach.

"The Long Beach Continuum is pleased to enter a partnership with Bitfocus and use the Clarity HMIS platform. We have seen a strong commitment and partnership from Bitfocus in migrating existing data into their system," says Paul Duncan, the Long Beach Homeless Services Officer. "We are excited about the increased functionality, which will allow for more efficiency and ability to coordinate services within our Continuum." Long Beach joins a rapidly expanding list of communities that rely on Bitfocus to coordinate their response to homelessness, including seven of the ten U.S. cities with the largest homeless populations.

The transition fast-tracks availability of in-field outreach tools, brings powerful geospatial analytics to HMIS, and expands the screening, referral, and case management functionality available to support Long Beach service providers responding to dual crises of homelessness and coronavirus. In California, Bitfocus is an integral partner in Project Roomkey, the first FEMA-approved effort to use vacant hotels to protect vulnerable homeless individuals from COVID-19. The most widely used HMIS in California, Clarity Human Services facilitates assessments and placements for the quickly growing program that includes well over 10k rooms.

"We are thrilled to join with the city of Long Beach and its partner agencies and programs in their innovative efforts to end homelessness," says Robert Herdzik, Founder and CEO of Bitfocus. "Working together, we can build a powerful data system that supports housing stability and self-reliance while promoting equitable, respectful, and safe service delivery."

Work on the transition begins immediately.

About Bitfocus

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitfocus is a small (but mighty) team working to help communities use data to tackle their greatest social challenges. We make Clarity Human Services—the nation's fastest-growing Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) and homelessness case management software. Our technology and services help non-profit, government, and community organizations build effective responses to homelessness.

About the City of Long Beach's Homeless Services Division The Homeless Services Division (HSD) is the Lead Agency fulfilling the local administrative and planning functions for Long Beach CoC programs, between the City of Long Beach and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The HSD is also the grantee for CoC programs and draws upon the Homeless Services Advisory Committee (HSAC), CoC Board, and CoC General Membership for policy, program, and funding recommendations to the Long Beach City Council.

