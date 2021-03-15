Bitfury Holding BV - Transfer of Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp.

AMSTERDAM and TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfury Holding BV (the “Acquiror”), the world's leading full-service blockchain technology company, today announced that further to its announcements on February 16, 2021 regarding the transfer of 8,500,000 shares , out of this amount it has completed the planned disposition of 6,000,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX-V: HUT) (the “Issuer”) at a price of $10.27 per Common Share, pursuant to a notice of intention to distribute securities under section 2.8 of Regulation 45-102 – Respecting Resale of Securities filed on SEDAR on January 25, 2021. As a result of this disposition, the security holding percentage of the Acquiror and its joint actor decreased by 5.08% since the last report filed on February 17, 2021.



Immediately prior to the disposition of the Common Shares, the Acquiror and its joint actor hold a total of 29,159,889 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 24.73% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, and approximately 24.36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a fully-diluted basis.

Out of the 29,159,889 Common Shares, 27,639,056 Common Shares were held by the Acquiror and 1,520,833 Common Shares were held by the joint actor of the Acquiror.

Immediately after the disposition of the Common Shares, the Acquiror and its joint actor hold a total of 23,159,889 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 19.65% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, and approximately 19.35% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a fully-diluted basis.

Out of the 23,159,889 Common Shares, 21,639,056 Common Shares are held by the Acquiror and 1,520,833 Common Shares are held by the joint actor of the Acquiror.

The Common Shares were disposed at a price of $10.27 per Common Share, for a total consideration of $61,620,000.

This press release is being issued in order to comply with the disclosure requirements under applicable securities legislation. The Acquiror and its joint actor may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, dividend reinvestment programs, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise or may sell all or some portion of the Common Shares they own or otherwise trade in or with respect to securities of the Issuer.

E-mail: legal@bitfury.com

