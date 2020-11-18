Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitglass' 2020 Cloud Security Report: Only 31% of Organizations Use Cloud DLP Despite Data Leakage Being the Top Cloud Security Concern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 08:09am EST

Bitglass, the Total Cloud Security Company, today released its 2020 Cloud Security Report, which uncovers whether organizations are properly equipped to defend themselves in the cloud. Bitglass partnered with a leading cybersecurity community and surveyed IT and security professionals to understand their top security concerns and identify the actions that enterprises are taking to protect data in the cloud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005333/en/

Bitglass releases its 2020 Cloud Security Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bitglass releases its 2020 Cloud Security Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Almost all respondents (93%) were moderately to extremely concerned about the security of the public cloud. The report’s findings suggest that organizations are struggling to use cloud-based resources safely. For example, a mere 31% of organizations use cloud DLP, despite 66% citing data leakage as their top cloud security concern. Similarly, organizations are unable to maintain visibility into file downloads (45%), file uploads (50%), DLP policy violations (50%), and external sharing (55%) in the cloud.

The report also found that many still try to use tools like firewalls (44%), network encryption (36%), and network monitoring (26%) to secure the use of the cloud--despite 82% of respondents recognizing that such legacy tools are poorly suited to do so and that they should instead use security capabilities designed for the cloud.

“To address modern cloud security needs, organizations should leverage multi-faceted security platforms that are capable of providing comprehensive and consistent security for any interaction between any device, app, web destination, on-premises resource, or infrastructure,” said Anurag Kahol, CTO at Bitglass. “According to our research, 79% of organizations already believe it would be helpful to have such a consolidated security platform; now they just need to choose and implement the right one.”

To see all of Bitglass’ findings, download the full report here:

https://pages.bitglass.com/CD-FY20Q4-Bitglass2020CloudSecurityReport_LP.html?&utm_source=pr

SASEDay

Join Bitglass at SASEDay, a virtual gathering that brings together practitioners from the broader community to share perspectives and best practices from the real world when approaching a SASE architecture. Attendees can register here: https://saseday.splashthat.com/

About Bitglass

Bitglass’ Total Cloud Security Platform is the only secure access service edge offering that combines a Gartner-MQ-Leading cloud access security broker, the world’s only on-device secure web gateway, and zero trust network access to secure any interaction. Its Polyscale Architecture boasts an industry-leading uptime of 99.99% and delivers unrivaled performance and real-time scalability to any location in the world. Based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide, the company is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aONEWATER MARINE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aTRXADE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aTRXADE : to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
AQ
08:22aTRI STAR RESOURCES : s) in Company
PR
08:22aDELIVERCARERX : Announces Grand Opening of New Hospice Pharmacy in Arizona
BU
08:21aBLACK FRIDAY TV STAND DEALS 2020 : Early TV Stand, TV Mount & More Savings Summarized by The Consumer Post
BU
08:21aTRxADE Group to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
GL
08:20aINCOMM PAYMENTS : Launches Cashless Payment Solution for Sports Venues
PR
08:20aCHNC Publishes Its Phytotherapy Project With Cannabinoids That Seeks to Attack the Effects of COVID-19
NE
08:19aUBS banks on hybrid digital platform to boost millionaire business
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil up on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase, vaccine
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
4KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution
5Oil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group