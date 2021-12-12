Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitrise Coin Staking Now Available

12/12/2021 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2021) - Bitrise is excited to announce it is allowing staking of its coin.

Bitrise is a DeFi project that has accomplished a lot despite being a newcomer.

Launched at the end of July, Bitrise has achieved so much in just 120 days. Unlike most of the DeFi projects, the team has managed to have a total of five products in just 120 days of launch. The teams developed Bitrise Audits, Brise wallet, Bitrise Swap, Bitrise Staking, and were also listed on 5+ tier-2 exchanges. Crypto users can now trade $BRISE at MEXC Global, LBank, Bitmart, among other exchanges. The fast accomplishments are attracting many crypto users.

  • Bitrise Staking shares 80% APY of the generated staking revenue
  • Staking rewards paid in BUSD
  • Multiple products in 120 days of launch

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/107392_f5c534f7d4936ab1_001.jpg


Bitrise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/107392_f5c534f7d4936ab1_001full.jpg

The recent launch of the Bitrise staking has seen the number of community members joining the coin increase significantly. The platform has staking rewards. An 80% APY of the revenue generated by the products on the Bitrise ecosystem is shared among staked tokens. In addition to that, Bitrise has multiple products in its ecosystem that could generate revenue.

At the moment, Bitrise coin is soaring high with over $25m worth of $BRIDSE staked in just a matter of days. More Bitrise products are coming up. For more information about Bitrise coin, check out the following platforms:

Media Contact

Peter Henderson

Email: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitrise-token/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107392


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pNRGENE TECHNOLOGIES : Quarterly analysis update report
PU
12:56pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Favorable Weather, Increased Crews Will Help with Restoration Effort Following Severe Winds
PU
12:47pUnderstanding the Hehe Culture and A Community of Shared Future for Mankind in Taizhou, Zhejiang
BU
12:36pTRUEBLUE : Staff Management | SMX and SIMOS Solutions Win Silver in Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards
PU
12:26pChris Wallace leaving Fox News for CNN+ streaming service
RE
12:23pOrange Egypt and the German Development Cooperation inaugurate the 7th Orange Digital Center in Africa and the Middle East To Train, Develop and Empower Young People
AQ
12:16pUK raises COVID alert level as Omicron advances
RE
12:11pDOMESTIC VACCINE MANDATE COULD FRACTURE SUPPLY CHAIN : Cta
GL
11:56aCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Three Special Ways Camden Residents Can Give Back This Holiday Season
PU
11:56aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : From Production Lines to Robotic Process Automation in Supply Chain
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
3Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
4Aramex : Notification from the company
5Iran critical of European countries' stance on nuclear deal

HOT NEWS