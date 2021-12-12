Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitrise Is Excited to Announce Several New Products

12/12/2021 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2021) - Bitrise is excited to announce several new products.

Bitrise is a DeFi protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. The Bitrise team is building a decentralised system that enables users to earn, spend and lend on a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform. It is, therefore, a token that has real utility.

  • Bitrise Innovative token economics that rewards investors
  • Bitrise coin as fast delivery on network's products
  • Rewards

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/107388_5663a1ebf45ada88_001.jpg


Bitrise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/107388_5663a1ebf45ada88_001full.jpg

Launched late July 2021, Bitrise coin has accomplished so much in just 120 days. First 30 days of the launch, Bitrise launched Bitrise Audits as the first project. The smart contract and blockchain audit platform has audited over 200 projects.

The second product was the powerful Brise wallet, which has recorded over 12k downloads on Google App Store. The Bitrise Swap also launched immediately after the wallet.

The team has launched Bitrise Staking and has listed on over 5 tier-2 exchanges, including MEXC Global, LBank, and Bitmart. 

Besides the products, Bitrise coin might have a more innovative token economics that could attract more investors. The 4% of every transaction (sells and buys) is automatically redistributed to $BRISE holders every 60 minutes for just holding tokens.

A 5% tax on all Bitrise transactions is sent to the buyback contract to buy back and burn tokens from the liquidity pool to help stabilise the $BRISE price. For the ongoing Bitrise staking process, stakers are sharing 80% APY of the generated staking revenue. Therefore, the Bitrise token is already rewarding investors in a big way.

For more information about Bitrise coin, check out the following platforms:

Media Contact

Peter Henderson

Email: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitrise-token/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107388


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:01pXencor Presents Data from Phase 1 Study of Plamotamab in B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas at the ASH Annual Meeting
BU
11:56aChina's Tarim oilfield produces over 30m-ton oil, gas equivalent
PU
11:56aCREALOGIX : SME Banking in Germany
PU
11:36aCREALOGIX : SME Banking in the UK
PU
11:27aNewspaper says Alibaba has fired employee who accused former co-worker of sexual assault
RE
11:12aBank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
RE
11:10aVietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant
RE
11:06aAFAQ FOR INVESTMENT & REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT P L C : Board Of Directors-(MANR)-2021-12-12
PU
11:01a19e Guignolée Dr Julien Tous les enfants ont le droit de grandir en santé !
GL
10:56aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba's SPL Treatment Plant, first-of-its-kind in the region, commissioned by the Chairman of Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2Aramex : Notification from the company
3Iran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president
4Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
5Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery pla..

HOT NEWS