Bitrise Is Excited to Announce the Community Has Staked $25m Worth of BRISE

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2021) - Bitrise is excited to announce the achievement of their first milestone. The community has staked over $25m worth of $BRISE, a huge achievement for a 120-day old crypto project.

Innovative tokenomics

Fast developing project with 5 products in 120 days of launch

Investors rewards





Bitrise



Launched at the end of July 2021, Bitrise coin has been unstoppable in its rise as one of the fastest-growing crypto projects. The team is building a DeFi protocol on BSC. Since the token launch, the team has been breaking previously set goals back to back.

In the first 120 days the team has developed 5 major products: Bitrise Audits, Brise wallet, Bitrise Staking, Bitrise Swap, and listing on 5+ tier-2 exchanges.

The latest launch of the staking process is the biggest milestone for Bitrise so far. The amount of BRISE staked shows the confidence crypto investors have in this project.

Bitrise redistributes 4% of all transactions back to the token holders for just holding BRISE. The rewards are sent to token holders' wallets automatically every 60 minutes. In addition to that, Bitrise has a contract that buys back tokens from the liquidity and burning tokens to maintain a stable floor price.

Bitrise coin has the potential to reach millions of stakers. With the community already staking $25m, Bitrise is excited to achieve their next milestone. For more information about Bitrise coin, check out the following platforms:

Media Contact

Peter Henderson

Email: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitrise-token/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107383