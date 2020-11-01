Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitterz: a Japanese crypto exchange launching today is giving away Bitcoin!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 06:01am EST

Today (November 1), on behalf of Bitterz LLC (Hinds Building, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines), we are pleased to announce that our global crypto exchange Bitterz in Japan will start to provide services to our customers in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

To celebrate the grand opening, we are currently offering $50 worth of bitcoins to all customers who open a new account (free of charge).
We hope that you will enjoy the experience of trading with our Japanese crypto exchange with these bitcoins.

Bitterz Official Website
https://bitterz.com/refs/top/10457

▪ Main features of Bitterz
1. A safe environment to continue trading
Bitterz is a completely Japanese crypto exchange, which is rare among global exchanges.
We offer a trading environment suitable for accumulating wealth, with a leverage of 200 times at most, a zero-cut system, and a reliable support system.

2. All the developers are Japanese
Bitterz's system development team is all Japanese and was formerly a group of engineers from a large, privately held company.

3. MT5: a specialized tool in cryptocurrency
With the fast response of MT5, we have achieved a stress-free trading environment.
You won't miss the trading timing even in the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market.

4. A highly secured trading environment
We have 24-hour-monitoring for dealing and security, a cold wallet to protect your holdings, and a two-step authentication system to prevent unauthorized logins, creating a highly secure trading environment.

Your cryptocurrency holdings are insured; with a multi-sig cold wallet, your holdings can only be transferred under multiple administrators’ approval.

Most of your holdings will be managed in the cold wallet, as we plan to store several days of withdrawals in the hot wallet.

5. Reliable support system
We offer the fastest support in the industry with native staffs from China and Taiwan to provide you with a secure trading environment.

6. Demo account for trading experience
You can experience cryptocurrency trading in the same environment as real trading without using your own money.
This is a great option for those who want a risk-free trading experience and who want to see how easy it is to use the tools in advance.

7. A reassuring zero-cut system
We have adopted a zero-cut system, where even in case of unexpected loss, there is no additional deposit in excess of your holdings, so you can trade proactively without worries.

8. Withdrawal (transfer) fees are practically free forever
There are many exchanges that don't charge a withdrawal (transfer) fee, but most of them require you to pay a mining fee.
Of course, we will never charge you a fee for withdrawal.

In addition, in order not to burden our clients with mining fees, we pay you back with MT5 bonus credit, which makes withdrawal (transfer) fees practically free.

9. Enrichment of campaigns
We aim to provide some kind of campaign at all times throughout the year.

Now, to celebrate the grand opening, we are currently offering $50 worth of bitcoins to all customers who open a new account (free of charge).
For more information, please visit the official website below.

Bitterz Official Website
https://bitterz.com/refs/top/10457

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 44
AQ
06:18aBASEBALL : Playoff hopefuls Lotte, Rakuten tie 3-3
AQ
06:16aFESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 44
AQ
06:01aBITTERZ : a Japanese crypto exchange launching today is giving away Bitcoin!
BU
05:48aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Nov. 1)
AQ
05:45aFed Turns Attention to Asset Purchases After Spelling Out Low-Rate Pledges
DJ
05:45aAIRLINES' NEW PRICING STRATEGY : Buy One, Get One Free
DJ
05:35aSEADRILL : SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar
PU
05:35aSEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
PU
05:20aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper
2BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION C : BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Israel's Bezeq expects third-quarter w..
3AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fe..
4China Evergrande to sell 40.96% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui
5BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C. : BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK launches a new service to update cu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group