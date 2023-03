March 9 (Reuters) -

* BITTREX - BEGUN TRANSITIONING DEPOSITS MADE BY CUSTOMERS TO OTHER PARTNER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AFTER SILVERGATE BANK'S WINDING DOWN OPERATIONS

* BITTREX SAYS DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO OUR CUSTOMERS' ABILITY TO DEPOSIT AND WITHDRAW FIAT FUNDS TO AND FROM THEIR BITTREX ACCOUNTS Source text: https://bit.ly/3ZWLOdl Further company coverage: