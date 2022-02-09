Log in
Bitwarden Releases Its State of Password Security Report

02/09/2022 | 08:11am EST
Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager for businesses and individuals, announced the release of its State of Password Security Report. This report provides an assessment of security advice from U.S. federal agencies.

With cyber threats on the rise, the U.S. government has been ramping up efforts to educate the public on the best and latest cybersecurity measures. The Bitwarden State of Password Security Report lays out the various password recommendations from agencies within the federal government. It consolidates and rates the details to show where they overlap, where they differentiate and which agencies are the strongest.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, we are all in this together. That’s why it’s important that government agencies offer guidance across the board on one of the most accessible ways to stay secure, password management,” said Bitwarden CEO Michael Crandell. “Password managers are a simple, practical solution that can help anybody avoid weak and re-used passwords, and instead create, save, and use strong and unique ones to keep themselves safe online.”

The report covers the following agencies: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), The White House, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

Additional Resources:

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences—no matter their location or device. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers flexibility to meet the most stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in nearly 40 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

Start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/

To talk to a sales and channel representative, contact Bitwarden: https://bitwarden.com/contact/


© Business Wire 2022
