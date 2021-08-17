Log in
Biz2X Announces Rapid Launch Version of Its Accelerate SBA Lending Platform at America East Lending Conference in Philadelphia

08/17/2021 | 06:16am EDT
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2X today announced the introduction of a new rapid launch version of its Accelerate SBA platform for banks, at the America East Lending Conference in Philadelphia.

The digital lending platform is designed to give SBA lenders a powerful solution that can be launched in as little as 30 days. It comes as an increasing number of banks are adopting Biz2X to expand their SBA lending programs in an all-digital manner.

“We know that speed is important for banks and that’s why we have worked hard to make it faster to launch on this platform than any previous SBA lending tool on the market,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2X’s parent company Biz2Credit and one of the nation’s pioneers in FinTech.

“This new version of our Accelerate SBA platform can be deployed in just 30 days to meet the growing needs of community banks to digitize the SBA process,” Arora added. “We know this is critical for lenders, especially now that customers demand a smoother, simpler online application process.”

This rapid launch program from Biz2X is a new offering that leverages the Biz2X Accelerate SBA platform announced last summer. It provides a feature set that makes the transition from paper-based to all-digital SBA lending easy for banks and SBA-approved lenders. Available starting today, this platform version is purpose-built for banks who want to enter SBA lending or grow their SBA programs.

Features include:

  • Omni-channel bank branded SBA Loan application to handle multiple loan types
  • Built-in 3rd party data integrations including SBA E-Tran, credit bureau, and e-sign);
  • SBA rules-driven logic checks eligibility and queues up relevant forms
  • Banker Dashboard to manage, and track applications efficiently

Biz2X announced the new rapid launch platform version at the America East Small Business Lending Conference, where the company is a lead sponsor this year. Bankers who are interested in the new platform offering should contact Darren Hecht, SVP of Business Development for Biz2X, who is leading the company's delegation at the show.

About Biz2X
Biz2Credit’s Biz2X® platform offers banks and other financial institutions the ability to streamline their business loan processes and better manage risk. The Biz2X Platform offers enhanced loan management, servicing, risk analytics and a configurable customer journey, Biz2X is helping lenders run their lending operations at scale. For more information, visit Biz2X.com.

Media Contact: John Mooney, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
