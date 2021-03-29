Bizzabo Wins Gold in the Third Annual B2B Marketing Martech Awards

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizzabo , the world's leading event success platform, today announced it has earned gold status for “Martech Vendor of the Year” as part of the annual B2B Marketing Martech Awards. The prestigious Martech Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology vendors across the country, and around the world. These awards celebrate all those transforming the B2B marketing landscape through marketing technology. Martech announced the full slate of winners in a two-day, virtual conference that took place from March 24-25th, 2021.



“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the B2B marketing landscape,” says Alon Alroy, Co-Founder, CMO & CCO. “This win is a testament to our event success platform, which gives B2B marketing teams all of the tools they need to create impactful experiences, and help them scale their event strategies through virtual, in-person, and hybrid programs.”

“Martech Vendor of the Year” honors are awarded based on what the organization has achieved in the previous year, including new product launches, product enhancements, events and conferences, corporate social responsibility programs, thought leadership activities, customer engagement activities, and channel programs.

“As the future of events further shifts to a hybrid model, blending virtual and in-person elements together, we’re continuing to position ourselves as a leader in this category,” added Alroy. “We’re proud of our achievements throughout a global pandemic and are well-positioned to continue driving successful events for our customers.”

Bizzabo, a leader in B2B professional events with clients like Dow Jones, Condé Nast, Forbes, and Hubspot's INBOUND, launched one of the industry’s most comprehensive solutions for virtual and hybrid events in March 2020. Bizzabo’s hybrid offering blends together the best parts of virtual and live experiences — for enterprise and mid-market organizations across industries and verticals.

In December, Bizzabo announced a $138 million financing round to meet surging demand for its all-in-one, end-to-end events platform globally. Earlier this month, Bizzabo earned a “ Leader ” recognition in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 report. As a leading global research and advisory firm, Forrester evaluated the top B2B marketing event management vendors to help marketing professionals select the right solution for their needs.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo’s all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage, and scale events towards key business outcomes. Our platform empowers every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of events. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events—from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 250 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv and Kyiv offices.