Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Bear Sports Group Acquires 23rd Ice Arena

12/31/2020 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstreet Capital Holdings affiliate Black Bear acquires Harrisburg ice rink

An affiliate of Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. (“Black Bear”) has acquired Twin Ponds East Arena in Harrisburg, PA (the “Arena”). The Arena features two NHL ice sheets and one smaller training sheet, a café, pro shop and athletic turf designed for baseball training. The Arena is home to many figure skaters and youth hockey players in the area and frequently hosts youth hockey tournaments and central Pennsylvania middle school and high school games throughout the year. Black Bear, the largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., was founded by CEO Murry Gunty in 2015.

​“The Harrisburg region has a rich hockey history and we are excited to continue building and supporting ice sports in the area,” said Murry Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear. “Twin Ponds fits perfectly in our network of ice rinks including York, PA, Northern Maryland, Delaware and the Philadelphia region and in particular this rink will be a great fit for our new league, the Atlantic Hockey Federation and for our tournament businesses.”

Twin Ponds East Arena historically has served as home ice to the Hershey Jr. Bears Youth Hockey Club, the Capital City Vipers Youth Hockey Club and the Central Pennsylvania Figure Skating Club.

“We hope to expand on the figure skating, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play hockey programming to grow skating and hockey in the Capital Region,” said Ryan Scott, Vice President of Black Bear. “We also look forward to using our network and existing clubs to grow AA hockey in the region and present youth players with college hockey ambitions the ability to access our network of junior hockey franchises.”

About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc.

Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean and professionally managed and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear focuses on ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, markets with a National Hockey League club presence and arenas with existing youth hockey clubs. Black Bear has the ability to acquire healthy and stable arenas, but also to turn around under-managed or under-performing facilities. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., Black Bear’s footprint totals 23 facilities across the United States with 42 sheets of indoor ice, three indoor turf fields, 15 youth hockey clubs and three Junior “A” hockey franchises in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aIt Was a Fall Season to Forget for Broadcast TV Networks
DJ
07:15aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:13aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
07:11aBROWNS INVESTMENTS : Sri Lankan shares end 2020 near five-year high, post best year since 2014
RE
07:11aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021
PU
07:10aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Ranks #1 in Top 100 Global Digital Health Patents for 2018-2020
PR
07:09aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
07:08aAXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aTech, cross-border activities set to drive Asia M&A next year
RE
07:07aGREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ