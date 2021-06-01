Black Bear Sports Group Acquires 26th Ice Arena

Blackstreet Capital Holdings affiliate Black Bear acquires 3rd Pittsburgh ice rink

An affiliate of Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. (“Black Bear”) has acquired Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington, PA (the “Arena”). The Arena features two NHL ice sheets, a full-service gym, a hockey training center, a pro shop, and a chiropractic treatment center. The Arena is home to the Pittsburgh Vipers and Esmark Stars youth hockey clubs along with many figure skaters and recreational skaters in the area. Black Bear, the largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., was founded by CEO Murry Gunty in 2015.

​“We are excited to expand our Pittsburgh presence with this transaction, as Pittsburgh is one of the best hockey markets in the Country,” said Murry Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear. “We also look forward to growing our league and tournament businesses in the Pittsburgh area and expect to host numerous boys and girls events in our rinks.”

Black Bear owns and operates Printscape Arena in Canonsburg, PA (formerly known as Iceoplex at Southpointe), Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont, PA (formerly known as Center Ice Arena) and co-owns and operates the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League in Youngstown, OH. Black Bear recently announced the formation of the Atlantic Hockey Federation (“AHF”), a new Tier-II hockey league in the Mid-Atlantic, and recently acquired the National Girls Hockey League (“NGHL”), the leading girls hockey league in the U.S.

“Our mission is to continue growing hockey and ice sports in Pittsburgh,” said Ryan Scott, Vice President of Black Bear. “Our Pittsburgh operations team, led by Scott Branovan, is excited to dig in and develop new programs and opportunities for the community.”

About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc.

Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams, and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean, professionally managed, and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear focuses on ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, markets with a National Hockey League club presence and arenas with existing youth hockey clubs. Black Bear not only features the ability to acquire healthy and stable arenas, but also the expertise required to turn around mismanaged or under-performing facilities. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., Black Bear’s footprint totals 26 facilities across the United States with 49 sheets of indoor ice, three indoor turf fields, 15 youth hockey clubs, two youth hockey leagues (Atlantic Hockey Federation and National Girls Hockey League) and three Junior “A” hockey franchises with membership in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League.

