Black Bear Sports Group Hires First Ever Female Junior Hockey Coach for 2021-22

Kim Weiss hired as Assistant Bench Coach for North American Hockey League’s Maryland Black Bears

Black Bear Sports Group, the largest youth hockey and ice rink business in North America (“Black Bear Sports”), is pleased to announce the immediate hiring of Kimberly Weiss as Assistant Bench Coach for the Maryland Black Bears (the “Black Bears”), a Tier II Junior Hockey team that plays in the North American Hockey League. Ms. Weiss joins the Black Bears’ coaching staff following the highly successful 2020-21 season which saw the Black Bears advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in their first ever playoff appearance. Kim joins the Black Bears following almost 10 years coaching with the nationally dominant Washington Pride Girls Hockey Program. Previously, Kim was an All American four-year starter at Trinity College in Hartford, CT. Kim is also a Maryland native.

“We are excited to have Kim join our staff,” said Clint Mylymok, Head Coach and General Manager of the Black Bears. “Kim had an outstanding playing career and achieved great success with the Pride. Over the past few years, Kim has joined us on the ice as well as evaluated for us at our main camps. She brings a lot of hockey experience and will be an asset to our program.”

“It gives me great pleasure to have hired the first female President of a Junior Hockey team in Robyn Remick, to be a partner with Kathryn Kehoe in the largest girls hockey league in the country, and now to have hired the first ever female bench coach in Junior Hockey in North America,” said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. “Kim is the All-Time leading scorer for Trinity and was an All American & 2x Captain before becoming a highly successful AAA girls coach where she developed countless players who went on to successful college careers. We are lucky to have her on our team.”

“I am thrilled to join the Black Bears’ staff and look forward to working with Clint and Assistant Coach Brandon Gotkin,” said Kimberly J. Weiss. “The team had an amazing season and I look forward to helping build upon their success this year.”

“This is another great example of why the NAHL is the League of Opportunity. We wish Coach Weiss all the best and know she will make an impact in the development and growth of players as they continue to pursue their college hockey dreams,” said Mark Frankenfeld, Commissioner and President of the North American Hockey League.

“Kim is an amazing person and an even better hockey coach,” said Andrew Goldman, President of Junior Hockey for Black Bear Sports. “We have had the chance to work with her over the years in different roles and are pleased that she decided to accept our offer to join our staff in a critically important role.”

About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc.

Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams, and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean and professionally managed and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear targets ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, existing youth hockey clubs, and a National Hockey League club presence. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., Black Bear’s footprint totals 27 facilities across the United States with 50 sheets of indoor ice, three indoor turf fields, 15 youth hockey clubs, and three Junior “A” hockey franchises in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and Eastern Hockey League.

