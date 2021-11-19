Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Bear Sports Group to Acquire 28th and 29th Ice Arenas

11/19/2021 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackstreet Capital Holdings affiliate Black Bear acquires Two Hartford Area Ice Rinks

An affiliate of Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. (“Black Bear”) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Champions Skating Center in Cromwell, CT and Bolton Ice Palace in Bolton, CT (the “Arenas”). The Agreement is subject to normal course closing conditions. The Arenas collectively feature two NHL ice sheets, one Olympic ice sheet, a full-service gym, and a pool. The transaction also includes the purchase of the Hartford Jr. Wolfpack, the elite Tier I and Tier II youth hockey program. The Arenas are also home to the Whalers Youth Hockey Association & Eastern Connecticut Stars along with many figure skaters and recreational skaters in the area. The Sellers were Alan Lazowski, Founder and CEO of Laz Parking and former NHL player, Bob Crawford. Mr. Crawford will assume a senior role with Black Bear including becoming a member of the Board of Directors. Black Bear, the largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., was founded by CEO Murry Gunty in 2015.

“It has been my great honor to partner with Bob Crawford over the past 30 years and watch his passion and love for the game and his commitment to teach young men and women the art of the game,” said Alan Lazowski. “I am thrilled that Bob will continue his life’s work and legacy with Black Bear, the best and most prolific rink owner and operator in the United States.”

​“We are excited to expand our Connecticut presence with this transaction, as Connecticut is such a strong hockey market,” said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear. “More importantly, I am thrilled to have Bob Crawford join our organization to help us continue to build out our hockey business. Bob brings deep hockey experience from both his distinguished NHL career and his extensive youth hockey experience including leading leagues, representing his district and serving in leadership capacities at the highest levels of hockey. It is an honor to have him on board.”

“I am excited to stay on board and continue to develop players in the Jr. Wolfpack program and support Black Bear’s overall hockey business,” said ex-NHLer Bob Crawford. “Over the years we have had numerous offers to sell the rinks, but both Alan and I believe that Black Bear will be the best home for our families and our buildings and a great place for my wife, Kathleen, and I to continue to make a large impact on both our community and the sport that we both love. Bolton Ice Palace and Champions Skating Center will continue to thrive under Black Bear’s ownership.”

“Our mission is to continue growing hockey and ice sports in Connecticut and are thrilled to add another Tier I franchise that we can support through our numerous junior team franchises such as the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL,” said Ryan Scott, Vice President of Black Bear. “Under Bob’s leadership, we also look forward to growing our league and tournament businesses in Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast and expect to host numerous boys and girls events in our rinks.”

About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc.

Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams, and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean, professionally managed, and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear focuses on ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, markets with a National Hockey League club presence and arenas with existing youth hockey clubs. Black Bear not only features the ability to acquire healthy and stable arenas, but also the expertise required to turn around mismanaged or under-performing facilities. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., Black Bear’s footprint totals 27 facilities across the United States with 50 sheets of indoor ice, four indoor turf fields, 16 youth hockey clubs, two youth hockey leagues (Atlantic Hockey Federation and National Girls Hockey League) and three Junior “A” hockey franchises with membership in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:27pConstruction temporarily halted on $1B transmission line
AQ
04:27pFORD MOTOR CO : Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pVIEW, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pRoss Stores, Applied Materials fall; Intuit, Moderna rise
AQ
04:26pINVESTORS BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pSafe havens surge, oil sinks as investor seek COVID respite
RE
04:24pCITY : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Common Shares - Form 8-K
PU
04:24pVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Acquires 70% of Québec-Based ROSE LifeScience, a Leading Vertically Integrated Branded and Third-Party Supplier to the Québec Cannabis Market - Form 8-K
PU
04:24pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Management Discussion & Analysis for the Period Ending September 30, 2021
PU
04:24pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Financial Statements for the Period Ending September 30, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
3U.S. again presses OPEC+ as it weighs reserve release
4Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 E..
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS