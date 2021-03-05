Black Bear Transmission Sells Alabama Gas Gathering Assets

Black Bear Transmission LLC, (“Black Bear”) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of gas gathering assets owned by BBT Alabama, LLC (“BBT AL”) to an undisclosed buyer.

This divestiture follows Black Bear’s most recent acquisition – the purchase of the NGT Assets from Third Coast Midstream in September 2020.

BBT AL owns and operates a fee-based, natural gas gathering system that connects production in Alabama to regional long-haul pipelines. The asset sale consists of more than 240 miles of natural gas pipelines, 26 active metered locations, and 1 active compressor station.

“We are excited to complete this transaction,” said Rene Casadaban, Chief Executive Officer of Black Bear. “The sale of these assets allows us to continue our main focus on the transmission business, which serves long-term, demand-driven end-user markets, while continuing to provide safe and reliable service.”

“This sale is another example of the team’s ability to quickly execute on the strategic rationalization of acquired assets,” added Scott Langston, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Black Bear, “Similar to the Ozark Gas Gathering sale, this deal allows us to achieve operational cost savings while at the same time directing more internal resources towards our core natural gas transmission infrastructure. We appreciate all of the hard work from everybody involved to complete this sale.”

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Black Bear

Black Bear Transmission LLC transports and delivers natural gas from various pipeline receipt points to utility, power generation and industrial customers in the Southeast United States. Following this sale, Black Bear owns and operates 13 regulated natural gas pipelines stretching more than 2,100 miles, with total delivery capacity of more than 2.6 Bcf per day. The pipelines are connected to 18 major long-haul pipelines, ensuring reliable gas supply to customers across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Black Bear Transmission LLC is headquartered in Houston, TX.

