Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Bear Transmission Sells Alabama Gas Gathering Assets

03/05/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Black Bear Transmission LLC, (“Black Bear”) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of gas gathering assets owned by BBT Alabama, LLC (“BBT AL”) to an undisclosed buyer.

This divestiture follows Black Bear’s most recent acquisition – the purchase of the NGT Assets from Third Coast Midstream in September 2020.

BBT AL owns and operates a fee-based, natural gas gathering system that connects production in Alabama to regional long-haul pipelines. The asset sale consists of more than 240 miles of natural gas pipelines, 26 active metered locations, and 1 active compressor station.

“We are excited to complete this transaction,” said Rene Casadaban, Chief Executive Officer of Black Bear. “The sale of these assets allows us to continue our main focus on the transmission business, which serves long-term, demand-driven end-user markets, while continuing to provide safe and reliable service.”

“This sale is another example of the team’s ability to quickly execute on the strategic rationalization of acquired assets,” added Scott Langston, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Black Bear, “Similar to the Ozark Gas Gathering sale, this deal allows us to achieve operational cost savings while at the same time directing more internal resources towards our core natural gas transmission infrastructure. We appreciate all of the hard work from everybody involved to complete this sale.”

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Black Bear

Black Bear Transmission LLC transports and delivers natural gas from various pipeline receipt points to utility, power generation and industrial customers in the Southeast United States. Following this sale, Black Bear owns and operates 13 regulated natural gas pipelines stretching more than 2,100 miles, with total delivery capacity of more than 2.6 Bcf per day. The pipelines are connected to 18 major long-haul pipelines, ensuring reliable gas supply to customers across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Black Bear Transmission LLC is headquartered in Houston, TX.

For more information, please visit www.blackbearllc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aQINETIQ  : RFI Multi-Spectral Targets
PU
11:25aIMF Staff Concludes Visit to Solomon Islands HTML File
PU
11:25aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST  : Class 1 Dist English - KID
PU
11:25aUNIPER  : Präsentation Geschäftsentwicklung 2020
PU
11:23aENEVA S A  : Change of the Gavião Carcará field's nomenclature to Gavião Belo field
PU
11:21aADYEN N  : How unified payments can be an operational asset to your franchise
PU
11:19aSMCP S A  : Disclosure of trading in own shares – February 22nd, 2021
PU
11:19aQINETIQ  : RFI Satellite Asset Tracking System
PU
11:19aCISCO SECURE EMAIL : A Proven and Consistent Leader
PU
11:19aCISCO  : 100 Billion Reasons Cisco Partnered with a PoE Switch Provider
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2APPLE INC. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4Bondfires smoulder, shares struggle ahead of U.S. jobs data
5Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ