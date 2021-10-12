Black Business Owners, Celebrities, Influencers, and Leaders Gather with Visa at CEO's Making Waves for Black Women in Business, Helping Corporations Fulfill Commitment to Equality and Inclusion

Two-Day Conference Provides Vital Resources for Black Women in Business

On October 26th and 27th, CEO's Making Waves for Black Women In Business: Growth, Impact, & Community will kick off a two-day conference by welcoming Black women-owned businesses, industry leaders, and corporations in addressing the need for systemic change in leadership, gender, and race equality in a variety of different industries.

The two-day event will feature discussions from black business owners such as influencer Necole Kane - CEO/Founder of XONecole and Whitney Harper (Brand Manager/Creative Director for Rapper Sweetie) and (Host) Sports Broadcaster Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, along with many other amazing business professionals in different sectors who will share their insights on relevant topics and resources aimed at enhancing the approaches of Black professionals and CEO's. By strengthening woman-owned companies within the Black community, CEO’s Making Waves will work on closing the 90% wealth gap faced by Black women in business today.

“This is a much-needed event to support the Black women in our communities starting in California with the large tech companies,” says Myeshia Jefferson, founder of Beauty Makes Cents LLC, a company dedicated to increasing entrepreneurial education through events, training, hands-on support, and empowerment.

Jefferson continues, “CEO’s Making Waves will help attendees tap into resources they may not know are available. Many black-owned businesses don’t need a handout, we need a hand up. As a Black entrepreneur, I understand firsthand the struggle of navigating the business world, and the challenges that Black women in business face to get access to the right people and positions that can open doors. Sometimes, we need more hands-on support to guide us to the next level. Many of the large organizations have the means and the resources to help.”

Aiming to connect start-ups and small business owners to companies with resources and mentors available for Black entrepreneurs, the event will act as a foundation for future growth and opportunities. Featuring an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, discussion panels, fireside chats, mentorship sessions, and workshops, CEO’s Making Waves will touch on a wide range of topics, such as entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship, the future of e-commerce, the entertainment industry, sports, wellness, women empowerment, and recruiting.

“This year will have virtual celebrity appearances from Akon, Niecy Nash, Tamar Braxton, and more; but next year we will host the event in-person where we can include interactive activities such as dancing, live music, and a yacht experience! We see this as a great opportunity for black women entrepreneurs to connect, network, and grow,” says Jefferson.

CEO's Making Waves 2021 participants will also have the chance to win mentorships from top industry leaders through an exclusive guest contest. Organizations can make this an opportunity to build trust and loyalty, while more Black women gain access and support.

Registration is open to all. Remaining space is filling up quickly, so get your tickets soon! Visit CEO’s Making Waves to secure your tickets and learn more.

About CEO’s Making Waves for Black Women In Business

CEO’s Making Waves for Black Women in Business was created in effort to get corporations to walk the talk of addressing the need for systemic change in leadership, gender equality, and race equality by supporting women-owned businesses and professionals. We aim to economically empower 1,000 Black women in California by 2022 with an end goal of closing the racial wealth gap with the help of our future partners.

