Black Friday AT&T Wireless Deals (2020): Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone & iPad Deals Identified by Deal Tomato

Find all the top AT&T phone deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the latest Google Pixel 5, Apple iPhone 12 & Samsung Galaxy S20 savings. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best AT&T Wearables & Tablet Deals:
Best AT&T Android Phone Deals:
Best AT&T iPhone Deals:
-
Save up to 75% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
-
Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 12, 12 mini & 12 Pro at AT&T - Black Friday deals are here! Check the best deals on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini including trade-ins
-
Save up to 75% off on the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max at AT&T - Black Friday deals are here! See the latest deals on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at AT&T, including trade-ins
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy hundreds more live offers. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
AT&T Wireless plans are impressive enough even before including their large selection of phones. The Apple iPhone 12 along with older models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone X can be bought upfront or through an AT&T installment plan. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 5 lines are good alternatives for customers who prefer Android.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005286/en/