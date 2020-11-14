Log in
Black Friday Alienware Deals (2020): Best Early Aurora, Alienware 15 Laptop & More Sales Published by Consumer Walk

11/14/2020 | 09:51pm EST

The best early Alienware gaming deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the top Aurora, Alienware 15, m15 & more savings

Black Friday researchers at Consumer Walk have monitored the best early Alienware laptop deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the latest deals on Aurora series, Alienware m15, m17, 15 & 17 and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Alienware Deals:

Best Gaming Laptop Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live holiday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Alienware is synonymous to premium high-performance gaming laptops with distinctive all-metal designs and lightning-fast UHD panels. Popular Alienware laptops include the 17” m17 R3 and 15” m15 R3, with the Area-51m R2 offering the topmost-tier performance that can rival high-end desktops. Alienware also offers gaming desktops such as its Aurora series, which have a truly distinctive sleek design in addition to top-end specs. 1080p monitors in flat and curved varieties are also available, along with the world's first 55” OLED gaming monitor for true-to-life color accuracy.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
